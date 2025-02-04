Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products in 2024 hit a record high for the 12th consecutive year, agriculture ministry data showed Tuesday.

The exports totaled ¥1.51 trillion, up 3.7% from the year before, according to the data.

Robust exports to the United States and other countries more than made up for a plunge in shipments to China, which put a blanket ban on imports of fishery products from Japan in response to the discharge of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

The United States was the biggest food export destination for Japan, with shipments totaling ¥242.9 billion, up 17.8%, supported by Japan's efforts to diversify scallop export markets following China's fishery import ban.

Exports to Taiwan grew 11.2% to ¥170.3 billion, as apples drew popularity for use as gifts and shipments of scallops increased.

China-bound food exports stood at ¥168.1 billion, down 29.1%.

Exports to Hong Kong dipped 6.6% to ¥221 billion.

By product, the exports of sauces and mixed seasonings, including curry roux and mayonnaise, jumped 15.9%, reflecting the growing popularity of Japanese dishes. Green tea exports increased 24.6%, pushed up by increased health consciousness.

The Japanese government has set a target to increase its agricultural, forestry, fishery and food exports to ¥2 trillion in 2025. The outlook for reaching the goal is unclear, with an additional ¥500 billion or so needed on top of the level achieved in 2024.