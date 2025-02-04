Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products in 2024 hit a record high for the 12th consecutive year, agriculture ministry data showed Tuesday.
The exports totaled ¥1.51 trillion, up 3.7% from the year before, according to the data.
Robust exports to the United States and other countries more than made up for a plunge in shipments to China, which put a blanket ban on imports of fishery products from Japan in response to the discharge of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.
The United States was the biggest food export destination for Japan, with shipments totaling ¥242.9 billion, up 17.8%, supported by Japan's efforts to diversify scallop export markets following China's fishery import ban.
Exports to Taiwan grew 11.2% to ¥170.3 billion, as apples drew popularity for use as gifts and shipments of scallops increased.
China-bound food exports stood at ¥168.1 billion, down 29.1%.
Exports to Hong Kong dipped 6.6% to ¥221 billion.
By product, the exports of sauces and mixed seasonings, including curry roux and mayonnaise, jumped 15.9%, reflecting the growing popularity of Japanese dishes. Green tea exports increased 24.6%, pushed up by increased health consciousness.
The Japanese government has set a target to increase its agricultural, forestry, fishery and food exports to ¥2 trillion in 2025. The outlook for reaching the goal is unclear, with an additional ¥500 billion or so needed on top of the level achieved in 2024.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.