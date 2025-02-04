Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will instruct his ministers to speed up measures aimed at softening the impact of inflation on households in response to soaring rice and vegetable prices, sources said Monday.

Specifically, Ishiba aims to ensure that local governments expedite payments of benefits to low-income households and other aid aimed at cushioning the impact of high prices.

Ishiba is expected to issue the instruction later Tuesday.

In its fiscal 2024 supplementary budget, the government earmarked about ¥1.1 trillion in subsidies to local governments, encouraging them to use the funds to provide benefits to low-income households and help households cover surging utility costs.

But only 70% of local governments plan to start providing the benefits by March.

Ishiba also plans to instruct his ministers to flexibly release rice stockpiled by the government to ensure smooth supplies.