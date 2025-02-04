U.S. President Donald Trump pledged hundreds of billions in tariffs to remake the global economy and target even his closest neighbors.
But so far, it’s been more Art of the Deal than a revolution.
Trump on Monday shelved plans for wide-ranging tariffs on Canada and Mexico, after doing the same for Colombia the prior week. In each case, Trump relented despite countries promising only modest changes on border security and immigration.
