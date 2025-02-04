Video game giant Nintendo on Tuesday cut its annual net profit forecast after hardware and software sales for its Switch console fell in the first three quarters.

The Switch, which is both a handheld and TV-compatible device, hit shelves in 2017 and became a must-have gadget among all age groups during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Nintendo announced in January that it will release the console's hotly anticipated successor — the Switch 2 — in 2025, but stopped short of revealing details such as pricing.