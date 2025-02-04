Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s profit jumped in the third quarter, beating estimates and wrapping up a strong earnings season by Japan’s biggest banks.
Net income at the country’s largest lender rose 32% from a year earlier to ¥490.7 billion ($3.2 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, according to nine-month results released on Tuesday. That exceeded the ¥322.2 billion average of four analysts’ estimates.
Japanese banks are benefiting from rising interest rates following more than a decade of ultra-easy monetary policy. Profits are also being boosted by gains from offloading shareholdings in client companies as part of efforts to boost corporate governance.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.