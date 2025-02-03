Japanese workers are job-hopping more these days, at least according to data from one website, and this might be helping to drive up salaries.

“It seems the labor market has moved into a new phase, with increased fluidity compared to the past,” said Yusuke Aoki, an economist at Indeed Hiring Lab.

According to Recruit Agent, which runs a job-search website, the number of people using the site to change from one full-time job to another started to increase in 2022. Its data indicates that the total was up by over 50% in the July-September quarter last year when compared with the same period in 2019.