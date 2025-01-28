Logistics group Yamato Holdings and system developer Fujitsu said Monday that they will start a service in February to match shippers and transportation providers for efficient deliveries, aiming to counter truck driver shortages.

The service will work by drawing up ideal transportation plans based on delivery schedules and cargo data combined on an open platform. The two companies aim to optimize deliveries across industries by loading packages from various clients onto a single truck and improving loading rates.

The service will be provided by Sustainable Shared Transport (SST), a Tokyo-based subsidiary of Yamato. Fujitsu, which helped develop the platform, will use the service as a shipper.

Using Yamato group's network, SST will operate 16 transport services per day between Miyagi and Fukuoka prefectures. By around the end of March 2026, the number of daily services is expected to rise to 80, including transportation by train and boat.

In Japan, there are concerns about declines in truck logistics capacities reflecting the labor shortages, an aging industry workforce and stricter overtime regulations.

"We still need to take further measures," Yamato President Yutaka Nagao told a news conference.