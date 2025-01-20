A long-established dairy farm operator in Chiba Prefecture will expand into India, with its population of more than 1.4 billion, where demand for dairy products is traditionally strong.
Akiba Bokujo Holdings has partnered with an Indian information technology (IT) startup to procure feed, raise dairy cows and produce products.
It also aims to share Japanese know-how with local small-scale dairy farmers with low productivity to help them boost income.
