The Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions (JAW) has decided to seek five more days off a year in labor-management negotiations this spring.

Most automakers and auto parts makers give about 121 days off a year to their employees, including weekends, fewer than the roughly 125 days for workers in other industries and public servants.

JAW, which has about 780,000 member workers, plans to seek improvements in not only wages but also other working conditions. Its president, Akihiro Kaneko, has expressed concern, saying, "The attractiveness of our industries could decrease (if the situation is left unattended)."