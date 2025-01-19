World Bank Deputy Chief Economist Ayhan Kose has said that the Japanese economy is expected to "deliver healthy growth" over the next two years driven by increased consumption backed by rising wages.

He also indicated that there is room for the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates.

In its economic forecast released Thursday, the World Bank predicted Japan's gross domestic product will grow a real 1.2% in 2025 and 0.9% in 2026.