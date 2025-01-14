SoftBank Group and its majority-owned Arm Holdings are exploring a deal for Ampere Computing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ampere, the Oracle-backed semiconductor designer, has drawn takeover interest from Arm while exploring its strategic options, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

Talks could still fall apart, the people said last week. It’s also possible Ampere could end up being bought by another suitor.