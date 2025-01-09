Chinese companies have turned out in force again at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, with their prospects overshadowed by the threat of steeper tariffs from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

XPeng's "flying car" and TCL's AI-enhanced television were just a few of the products offered by Chinese companies that have won attention at CES, the annual Las Vegas tech conference.

The potential for Trump's trade policies to roil the global tech industry has loomed large over the event.