Nippon Steel is considering taking legal action against the U.S. government after President Joe Biden decided to block the company's acquisition of U.S. Steel, the Japanese steelmaker said Monday.
President Tadashi Imai told reporters that the company plans to take action, TV Asahi reported.
"We can't sit around doing nothing so we plan to take action soon," he said.
