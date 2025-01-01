In 2022, Japan set out to increase startup investment by a factor of 10 in five years.
It’s nowhere near achieving that. Total investment in startups in the country has been falling since that target was set.
The country is not even a tenth of the way to getting to the government's 2027 target of ¥10 trillion ($63 billion) of investments in startups in a single year.
