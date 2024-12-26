On the face of it, the duo hardly seem fit to inspire confidence as the brains behind Japan's newest stock fund: one, a former comedian and the other, every bit the stereotypical otaku geek.

But their maiden fund, announced on Wednesday, may be the Christmas gift that followers of the one-time entertainer, Toshiya Imura, have been waiting for since he revealed his plans for it about two years ago.

The 40-year-old father of three had gained fame and an enthusiastic fan base by turning his obsession with stock research into ¥6.5 billion ($41.4 million) in assets as an individual investor.