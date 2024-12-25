Toyota said Wednesday it will donate $1 million (¥150 million) for the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in January.

The company said that since the inauguration of a new president is a “venerable tradition,” it is “pleased to support” the event alongside many other companies to reflect the deepening of its presence in the U.S.

This will be the first time that Toyota has donated to a U.S. presidential inauguration ceremony.