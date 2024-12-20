Toshiba has put its turmoil fully behind it over the year since it went private through an acquisition led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners (JIP).
At the electronics and machinery giant, structural reform efforts are starting to bear fruit as the company reaches its first anniversary of going private on Friday.
Its biggest task is whether it can draw up a growth strategy that will return it to its past glory.
