Bitcoin’s soaring value has caught the attention of high-end fashion brands and retailers, prompting further interest in offering cryptocurrencies as a means of payment to tap into fresh pockets of wealth and build loyalty with crypto investors.

Until recently, only a handful of luxury brands — including LVMH watch labels Hublot and Tag Heuer, as well as Kering-owned fashion brands Gucci and Balenciaga — have experimented with crypto payment offers.

In recent weeks, upscale French luxury department store Printemps announced it was teaming up with the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, and French financial tech company Lyzi to accept cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum, in its stores in France — becoming the first European department store to do so. The move, coming as bitcoin rises, has been noticed by other brands and retailers who are showing interest in joining in.