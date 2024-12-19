"Hey Barclays, the elves are ****** with you.”

Such yuletide disdain is old hat for the British bank, long a target of London climate protesters who say it deserves coal-filled stockings given its fossil fuel-financing ways.

Employing a combination of humor, satire and shame, environmental groups including Extinction Rebellion and Fossil Free London have held regular protests outside the bank’s London headquarters to demand it stop funding oil and gas (and coal) and instead throw its weight behind the energy transition.