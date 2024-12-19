Pressure is building on Amazon to come to the bargaining table with the Teamsters Union as thousands of workers threaten to strike during the retailer’s busy holiday selling season.

Workers in New York City, southern California and Skokie, Illinois, voted in recent days to authorize a strike should Amazon fail to bargain with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. On Wednesday, the union said workers at an Atlanta Amazon facility became the eighth to vote in favor of striking, and the union has threatened to call a strike at any time.

The Teamsters, which claim to represent 10,000 U.S. Amazon workers at 10 facilities, have said Amazon has ignored their requests to meet to reach a contract, despite setting a Dec. 15 deadline.