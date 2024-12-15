Dominant in the electric car sector, Chinese companies have been quietly consolidating their position in the lesser-watched trucking scene — but foreign tariffs and a perceived quality gap could signal roadblocks ahead, experts warn.

The domestic supply chain and low-price strategy that helped make China's EV car industry world-leading are being leveraged by established automakers and start-ups alike, aiming to similarly transform trucking.

Electric trucks currently represent less than 1% of truck sales worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) — with China making up 70% of those sales in 2023.