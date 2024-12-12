Mazda Motor’s Mexico chief said the automaker will reconsider its investment strategy in Mexico unless it receives clarity on tariff threats from Donald Trump.

Mazda will go to an undisclosed "plan B” for its Mexico production plans should the U.S. president-elect’s threat of putting a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico come to fruition, according to Mazda Mexico director Miguel Barbeyto.

"We want to continue investing in the country,” Barbeyto said in an interview. But without government assurances, "the truth is that it would not be a good business for Mazda Motor Corporation,” he said, adding the company is halting its investment until there’s more certainty.