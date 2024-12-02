The PlayStation has been a colossal consumer hit, but three decades ago, its creator Ken Kutaragi struggled to convince both game-makers and his bosses at Sony that his console would be a winner.
"Everyone told us we would fail," Kutaragi said in an interview.
With revolutionary 3D graphics and grown-up titles like "Tomb Raider" and "Metal Gear Solid," the device first hit shelves on Dec. 3, 1994.
