The PlayStation has been a colossal consumer hit, but three decades ago, its creator Ken Kutaragi struggled to convince both game-makers and his bosses at Sony that his console would be a winner.

"Everyone told us we would fail," Kutaragi said in an interview.

With revolutionary 3D graphics and grown-up titles like "Tomb Raider" and "Metal Gear Solid," the device first hit shelves on Dec. 3, 1994.