Electronics giant Sony is set to celebrate 30 years since it launched the PlayStation console, the little gray box that catapulted the firm into the gaming big league.

The PlayStation was Sony's first foray into the world of video games and when it hit the shelves in Japan on Dec. 3, 1994, the company needed to sell 1 million units to cover its costs.

In the end, the gadget became a legend, selling more than 102 million units, helping to launch many of the industry's best-loved franchises and positioning Sony as a heavyweight in a hugely lucrative sector.