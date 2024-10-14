China moved to further ramp up support for the economy, promising more aid for the slumping property sector and indebted local governments.
But officials still haven’t convinced economists that they’re doing enough to defeat deflation.
At a highly anticipated briefing on Saturday, Finance Minister Lan Fo’an refrained from putting a price tag on China’s fiscal stimulus, as investors expected, signaling that details would come when China’s legislature meets in the coming weeks.
