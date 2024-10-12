China's highly anticipated announcement of financial stimulus plans on Saturday was big on intent but low on the measurable details that investors need to ratify their recent return to the world's second-biggest stock market.

Saturday's news conference by Finance Minister Lan Foan reiterated Beijing's broad plans to revive the ailing economy, with promises made on significant increases to government debt and support for consumers and the property sector.

But for investors who were hoping to hear authorities spell out exactly how much the government will throw at the crisis, the briefing was disappointing.