Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased a two-door robotaxi with gull-wing doors and no steering wheel or pedals at a much-hyped event on Thursday, sticking to long-held promises of autonomous cars driving long-term growth at the electric-vehicle maker.
Musk traveled to the stage in a Cybercab and said production will start in 2026, with the vehicles being available to buy for less than $30,000.
"The autonomous future is here," Musk said. "We have 50 fully autonomous cars here tonight. You'll see Model Ys and the Cybercab. All driverless."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.