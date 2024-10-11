Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased a two-door robotaxi with gull-wing doors and no steering wheel or pedals at a much-hyped event on Thursday, sticking to long-held promises of autonomous cars driving long-term growth at the electric-vehicle maker.

Musk traveled to the stage in a Cybercab and said production will start in 2026, with the vehicles being available to buy for less than $30,000.

"The autonomous future is here," Musk said. "We have 50 fully autonomous cars here tonight. You'll see Model Ys and the Cybercab. All driverless."