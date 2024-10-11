The Finance Ministry plans to temporarily exclude Nomura Holdings from taking part in government debt auctions after the firm admitted to manipulating the bond futures market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The ministry plans to suspend Nomura from the primary group of Japanese government bond dealers for a month from Tuesday, the people said, asking not to be identified. An announcement is set to be made later Friday, the people added.

The action is another setback to Nomura after the revelations led several companies including Toyota Finance to take their bond underwriting business elsewhere. As one of the biggest players in government bond auctions, Nomura’s suspension will increase the burden on other bidders.