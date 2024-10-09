Japan should establish a new industry-academia chip research institute in the Keihin area between Tokyo and Yokohama to revitalize the country's semiconductor industry, Fumihiro Inoue, an associate professor at Yokohama National University, said in a recent interview.

"Technological innovation led by companies is necessary for the semiconductor industry to regain momentum," said Inoue, 38, who researches technologies in the assembly and testing process of chip production.

Inoue called for the proposed research institute to be open to local manufacturers, large companies, universities and others for joint efforts to develop talent and to research and develop technologies for the assembly and testing process, which is becoming increasingly important.