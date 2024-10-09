Alimentation Couche-Tard sent Seven & I Holdings a new potential acquisition price of ¥7 trillion ($47.2 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said, showing that the Canadian company is still seeking to enter takeover talks after its initial bid was rejected.

The indicated offer of $18.19 per share was sent to Seven & I on Sept. 19, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The figure represents a premium of around 20% from the prior offer and the company’s stock price from yesterday.