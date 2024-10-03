Sales of network cameras, or IP cameras, are increasing in Japan to meet growing demand for keeping an eye on infants and controlling the arrival and departure of factory workers, as well as for crime prevention and surveillance.

Cameras with built-in computing functions are gaining popularity as they allow users to easily check video feeds via the internet and save them with their smartphones and other devices.

Highflyers, the operator of 11 Kiitos nursery schools in Chiba Prefecture, has installed 149 netcams at its schools for monitoring children. The cameras are used to improve the quality of child care as they help teachers analyze causes of issues such as injuries and review related events.