Oracle plans to invest more than $6.5 billion to set up its first public cloud region in Malaysia, the company said on Wednesday, the latest major investment by a global tech firm into the Southeast Asian country.

Technology giants including Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet unit Google and China's ByteDance have announced billions of dollars worth of digital investments into Malaysia since last year, mostly in cloud services and data centers, powering an infrastructure boom driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence.

A cloud region is the physical, geographic location where a company's public cloud facilities are located.