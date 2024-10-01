Big manufacturers' business sentiment was steady in the three months to September, a closely watched central bank survey showed Tuesday, in a sign the economy continues to recover despite weakness in global growth.

Big nonmanufacturers' mood improved, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey showed, underscoring the strength of domestic demand.

The tankan will be among key factors the BOJ will scrutinize in setting monetary policy and releasing fresh growth and inflation forecasts at its next meeting set to be held from Oct. 30 to 31.