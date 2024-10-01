Bank of Japan board members meeting in September highlighted the need to enhance communications with financial markets, while some members stressed the importance of staying wary of downside risks, according to a summary of opinions from the discussion.

"When conducting further policy interest rate hikes, the bank will need to communicate its policy stance and other factors to markets more carefully,” one of nine policy board members said at the Sept. 19 to 20 meeting, according to the summary.

The summary suggests the BOJ will endeavor to send clearer hints before raising its benchmark rate again, after the July 31 hike was criticized for precipitating market ructions that included the 225-issue Nikkei average's biggest tumble on record.