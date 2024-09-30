More Chinese are headed to Europe and other far-flung hot spots during the Golden Week holiday that sees hundreds of millions in the country on the move, in the most robust signs of a travel rebound since the country re-opened its borders.

Bookings for overseas flights and hotels have spiked from last year’s holiday week, with international flight reservations doubling and Europe showing some of the biggest growth, according to Qunar and Trip.com, among the biggest online travel agencies in China. Overseas car rental bookings have surged by more than 150% from 2023, while cruise vacations have spiked sevenfold, according to Fliggy, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s travel unit.

Asian destinations from Japan to Malaysia are favored during the weeklong holiday that starts Oct. 1, while some of the fastest-growing bookings are to long-haul spots including Belgium, Croatia and Nordic countries as well as the United Arab Emirates.