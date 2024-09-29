Sony Group and other existing shareholders will make additional investments in Rapidus, which is planning the domestic production of next-generation semiconductors, sources said Friday.

The shareholders will act in step with financial institutions and the central government so that the Tokyo-based chipmaker can secure the necessary funds to start mass production of the semiconductors as early as 2027.

Hoping to raise ¥100 billion from the private sector for the project, Rapidus asked its shareholders whether they would make additional investments. The deadline for a response was Friday.

Aside from Sony Group, NEC, NTT, Kioxia, MUFG Bank, Toyota, SoftBank and Denso all invest in Rapidus. Their investments combined total ¥7.3 billion.

Some of them, including Sony Group, NEC, NTT and MUFG Bank, are expected to make additional investments.

In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, Mizuho Bank and the government-linked Development Bank of Japan are also considering becoming new Rapidus shareholders. The expected investments from the three lenders plus MUFG Bank are seen reaching up to ¥25 billion.

The anticipated investments by the financial and nonfinancial companies are likely to be made as early as 2025.

Rapidus will also call on nonfinancial companies other than existing shareholders to invest in the chipmaker.

A total of ¥5 trillion is considered necessary for Rapidus to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors, so the government is working to prepare legislation to provide financial support for the project.