Arm Holdings approached Intel about potentially buying the ailing chipmaker’s product division, only to be told that the business isn’t for sale, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
In the high-level inquiry, Arm didn’t express interest in Intel’s manufacturing operations, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. Intel has two main units: a product group that sells chips for personal computers, servers and networking equipment, and another that operates its factories.
Representatives for Arm and Intel declined to comment.
