Toyota Motor’s sales have fallen again after declines in Japan and China put an end to a short-lived recovery, while production was disrupted by domestic scandals and recalls abroad.

Global output, including that of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, dropped in August by 12.6% from a year earlier to 808,023 units, the company said Friday. Global sales fell 3.7% year on year following a 0.7% gain in July.

Toyota’s sales fell more than 9% in Japan as it felt the delayed impact of recent regulatory scandals involving falsified vehicle safety certifications, which forced a number of the country’s biggest carmakers to suspend production for affected models.