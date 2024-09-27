Tokyo Electron is seeking to build a team of chip engineers in India to better ride Narendra Modi's government’s push for more semiconductor manufacturing in the world’s most populous country.

Japan’s biggest chip equipment maker plans to hire and train local engineers in or around 2026, with their first task to provide technical services to Tata Electronics Pvt, Chief Executive Officer Toshiki Kawai said.

Robotics will play a growing role, and local staff will be provided with in-person and remote support from Japan, he added, declining to specify how many people the company would need to hire.