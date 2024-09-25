A leading indicator of Japan's service-sector inflation held steady at 2.7% in August, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the central bank's view that rising wages are prodding more firms to pass on higher labor costs through price hikes.
Service-sector inflation is being closely watched by the Bank of Japan for clues on whether demand-driven price gains are broadening enough to justify raising interest rates further.
The August year-on-year gain in the services producer price index, which measures the price companies charge each other for services, matched a revised 2.7% gain in July, BOJ data showed.
