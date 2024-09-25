Tokyo-based food-maker Yaokin will raise the price of its popular Umaibo corn puff stick from ¥12 ($0.08) to ¥15 at the start of October, the company said on Tuesday.

This marks only the second price hike since the snack — name of which translates to "delicious stick" — debuted in 1979. The previous increase occurred in 2022, breaking a decadeslong tradition of holding the price at ¥10 per stick.

In a news release, the company said rising costs for raw materials like corn and vegetable oil, which have surged since 2022, left it with no choice but to adjust the price. Increasing labor, packaging and distribution costs have compounded the challenge, making it unsustainable to maintain the current price tag.

Yaokin stated that they are committed to keeping Umaibo affordable for children purchasing the snack with pocket money, but noted the pressure from rising costs was too great to absorb. The price increase is necessary to ensure the stable supply of its products, the company said, with changes beginning from shipments on Tuesday.

The announcement has been met with understanding from consumers on social media. Many expressed appreciation for Yaokin’s efforts to keep the price low for as long as possible.

Customers were also relieved that the size of the snack would remain unchanged, avoiding the practice of "shrinkflation," where product sizes are reduced to maintain prices. Yaokin last resorted to shrinkflation with Umaibo in 2007.

In the release, the company reaffirmed its commitment to providing "delicious, fun and safe products," and asked for customers' understanding amid rising costs.