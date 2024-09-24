The Biden administration is proposing a rule to block the sale and import of Chinese- and Russian-made hardware and software for connected vehicles, potentially bolstering U.S. security against a hacking threat that the Commerce Department describes as "very real.”

The proposed ban aims to secure vehicles which can communicate externally through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular or satellite systems, a feature that’s increasingly commonplace with new vehicles. Officials said these systems are at risk of foreign interference, which could lead to disruption and sabotage.

"This is not about trade or economic advantage. This is a strictly national security action,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a call to reporters. "We are focused on the national security threat, very real threat, that connected vehicles pose to our country and the American people.”