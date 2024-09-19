Elon Musk’s X skirted a ban of the social media network in Brazil though an automatic update of its software, an association of Brazilian internet providers said Wednesday.

Access to the platform abruptly returned overnight for many in Latin America’s most populous nation after a Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered it blocked last month in a clash with Musk. After waking to find X suddenly functioning again on their phones, Brazilian users were abuzz Wednesday with speculation on whether or not the ruling had been revoked.

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers, or ABRINT, explained later in the day that in its update X had changed its structure to use IP addresses associated with Cloudflare, a cyber security company in San Francisco. The internet-infrastructure provider works with millions of websites, helping many to route their traffic.