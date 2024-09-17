The average land price in Japan as of July 1 rose 1.4% from a year earlier, up for the third consecutive year, reflecting the mild economic recovery trend in the country, the land ministry said Tuesday.

Residential land prices increased 0.9% as interest rates remained low, while commercial land prices grew 2.4% on a rise in the number of visitors from abroad.

By region, overall land prices showed the first increase in 32 years in locations outside the three metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, as well as the four major regional cities of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka.