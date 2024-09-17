Small and medium-size firms in the Tohoku region are increasing their presence in Japan’s growing space sector.
Recent launches of space technology startups have created more opportunities to enter the market, helping smaller companies put their technologies to use in such areas as manufacturing and processing components for artificial satellites.
The government plans to boost the space technology market, leading to hopes for the formation of a space industry ecosystem in Tohoku.
