Back in January, Premier Li Qiang trumpeted China’s success in exceeding its 2023 growth goal without resorting to "massive stimulus.”
Repeating the same feat this year now looks less likely.
Pressure is growing on Chinese authorities to quickly ramp up fiscal and monetary stimulus to hit this year’s growth target of around 5%.
