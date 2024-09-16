AstraZeneca PLC’s Imfinzi extended the lives of patients with bladder cancer, potentially opening up a new market for the blockbuster medicine.

In patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, Imfinzi reduced the risk of disease recurring by 32% when given alongside the current standard of care, interim analysis of a late-stage trial found.

The medicine also reduced the risk of death by a quarter when added to current treatments such as chemotherapy and surgery, according to the study involving 1,063 patients.