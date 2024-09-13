Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is on a big drive to update its electronic trading capabilities at the same time that it’s preserving old-style voice methods for dealers in Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

That’s according to Stu Taylor, who has spearheaded the expansion of the electronic trading team at Japan’s largest bank to more than 50 people around the world.

"We’ve been late to the e-trading party,” Taylor, the bank’s head of electronic trading, said in an interview. "Japan has been a very relationship-based market and continues to be, but against a world of data, compliance and efficiency, that has toppled slowly.”