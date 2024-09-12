Finance chiefs in Beijing are testing new ways to boost the economy by encouraging demand, breaking with long-established practice as threats to the country’s growth target mount.

The trouble is, this embrace of a more expansionary policy in China’s capital is effectively getting canceled out in the provinces — where authorities are in full belt-tightening mode.

Beijing allocated a large chunk of proceeds from this year’s special sovereign bond sales to subsidies for households and companies that buy new equipment in an attempt to boost demand — something that never happened before. Previously the favored way to spur growth was spending on things such as roads, railways or industrial parks, much of it done by provincial governments.