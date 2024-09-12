A $39 billion Canadian takeover bid for 7-Eleven's owner indicates a change in Japan's corporate governance and has left CEOs "nervous" that their companies could be next, the head of drinks giant Suntory Holdings said on Wednesday.

Seven & I's response in rejecting the bid by Alimentation Couche-Tard also revealed companies are no longer simply rebuffing foreign offers outright and are, instead, focusing on value, the chief executive of Suntory, Takeshi Niinami, said in a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview.

Niinami, 65, is one of Japan's most influential executives, serving as chair of the Keizai Doyukai business lobby and also as an economic adviser to current and former prime ministers.